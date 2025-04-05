Shojinaga Smashes Two Doubles But Threshers Fall in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, FL - Despite a career day for Kodey Shojinaga, the Clearwater Threshers (1-1) couldn't move enough runners across as they dropped their first game of the season 4-1 to the Dunedin Blue Jays (1-1) on Saturday night at TD Ballpark. The Threshers look to clinch their first series victory of the year when they return to Dunedin for a Sunday matinee.

Shojinaga recorded the Threshers' first hit of the game in the second, a one-out double off Blue Jays starter Daniel Guerra. He moved to third on an error that allowed Raider Tello to reach first, and with two outs in the frame, Avery Owusu-Asiedu delivered an RBI single that gave Clearwater the first lead of the game.

Dunedin bounced back in the second, with a two-run double in the home half of the second giving the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead. They added two more on another two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to triple their lead.

The Threshers had their chances throughout the game and stranded runners in all but one inning. It caught up with them in the ninth, as they couldn't move a runner past second in the final frame, sealing their first loss of the season 4-1 in Dunedin.

Enrique Segura allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Reese Dutton struck out three batters and allowed one hit in a scoreless fourth. Gabriel Barbosa allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 3.0 innings. Saul Teran struck out two and allowed one hit in 1.0 shutout inning.

Shojinaga had the first multi-hit game of his professional career...Four of the Threshers' seven hits went for extra bases...Threshers pitching struck out four of nine Blue Jays hitters multiple times...All four Threshers pitchers struck out multiple batters...19 of 37 at-bats for Clearwater were with runners in scoring position...The Threshers return to Dunedin to finish their opening series against the Blue Jays on Sunday, April 6...First pitch will be at 12:00 PM...

