Rudd's Career Day Powers Dunedin to First Win of Season

April 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

The Dunedin Blue Jays took home their first win of the 2025 season on Saturday, defeating the Clearwater Threshers 4-1 at TD Ballpark in game two of a three game set. The victory marks the first in the managerial career of Blue Jays skipper Gil Kim. Dunedin's pitching staff combined to throw nine innings with no earned runs, seven hits allowed, one walk, and 11 strikeouts.

RHP Daniel Guerra (4 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 4 K) struck out four batters in four frames, allowing one unearned run. Over seven career starts for Dunedin dating back to last season, Guerra has posted a 3.73 ERA in 31.1 innings of work with 32 strikeouts and opponents' batting .186.

RHP Gilberto Batista (4 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 6 K) earned the win, hurling four shutout innings with six strikeouts. Batista induced ten swings and misses for a 33% whiff rate. Over his last nine games spanning 34.1 innings of work dating back to 6/28/24 as a member of the FCL Red Sox, Batista has posted a 1.83 ERA with 36 strikeouts and only seven walks. In five career appearances (three starts) for Dunedin, Batista is 3-0 with a 2.18 ERA over 20.2 innings with 22 strikeouts. Batista's four innings of work match his second longest career relief outing.

CF Jaden Rudd (2-for-4, 4 RBI, 2 2B) accounted for all four RBI on a pair of two-run RBI doubles, coming in the 2nd and 6th Rudd's four RBI and two doubles marked new career highs.

SS Manuel Beltre (3-for-4, 2 R, 2B) had a three-hit night including a double and two runs scored. Beltre has back-to-back multi-hit games to begin the season and is five-for-eight (.625) with two runs scored, two doubles, and an RBI to open 2025. Beltre led Dunedin with 23 multi-hit performances last season.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-3, 2 R) recorded his first multi-hit game of the season. Toman is three-for-seven (.429) with two runs scored over his first two games of 2025. Dating back to the end of 2024, Toman has hits in four of his last five games. Toman's 2nd inning single left the bat at 104.3 MPH, the hardest hit ball of the contest.

