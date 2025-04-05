Early Offense Not Enough for Marauders in 7-3 Loss to Tortugas

April 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Despite an early 3-0 lead, a four-run fifth lifted the Daytona Tortugas past the Bradenton Marauders 7-3 on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

With no score in the top of the second, Axiel Plaz opened the inning with a line-drive single to left. Two hitters later, Braylon Bishop sent a towering flyball down the leftfield line that cleared the wall for a two-run homer, giving Bradenton a 2-0 lead.

While Daytona grabbed a run back in the bottom of the second, the Marauders answered back in the top of the third. Will Taylor stepped to the plate with two away and dragged a bunt single down the third-base line.

The next hitter was Yordany De Los Santos who pummeled a line drive off the wall in left to score Taylor score from first and push the lead to 3-1. On the same play, De Los Santos was thrown out trying to advance to third on the throw to the plate.

Marauders starter Carlos Castillo was stellar, allowing one unearned run over four innings of work.

With the same score in the bottom of the fifth, Iverson Mendez and Luis Leones drew consecutive walks to place runners at first and second with one out. Sammy Stafura followed with a double to center that cut the Bradenton lead to 3-2.

The next hitter was Alfredo Duno, who blasted a double off the wall in center to bring home Leones and Stafura and catapult Daytona ahead 4-3. Carter Graham followed with an RBI double of his own to make it 5-3.

The Tortugas added on two more runs in the sixth and seventh innings on an Espinoza single and Duno home run, ultimately capping scoring at 7-3.

The Tortugas bullpen was stellar, allowing one run over seven innings, while fanning nine Marauders hitters.

With the loss, both teams evened their records at 1-1. The Marauders will finish the series tomorrow with the rubber match of the three-game set versus the Tortugas. RHP Zander Mueth (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the ball for Bradenton against Daytona's Kenya Huggins (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Coverage begins at 4:45 with first pitch slated for 5:00 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

