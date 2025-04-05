Tarpons Tame Flying Tigers in Extras with Wilson's Walk-off

April 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons bolt out of the batter's box

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons bolt out of the batter's box(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - RF Tyler Wilson played hero as the Tampa Tarpons (2-0) walked-off the Lakeland Flying Tigers (0-2) in extra innings at "The Tank", 7-6. With two on and two out in the bottom of the tenth, Wilson smashed a fly ball over the head of Lakeland's Jackson Strong in left field to drive in the winning run. It was the second game in a row Wilson reached base four times, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and walks.

LHP Tanner Bauman made his professional debut and tossed four strong innings. The former Auburn Tiger struck out seven batters and generated 11 swings and misses.

The Tarpons' offense was humming early in the bottom of the first inning. CF Brian Sanchez reached on a fielder's choice which advanced C Edgleen Perez, who drew a four-pitch free pass from Josh Randall. DH Engelth Urena delivered for the home team with an RBI-double to score the game's first run. 1B Parks Harber followed up with a sharp liner that found open grass in right field, plating Sanchez and Urena to put the Tarpons up three.

Lakeland struck back in the top of the second. With runners on first and second, Patrick Lee drove a double into the right field gap, scoring Nomar Fana. Bauman shook it off quickly and struck out Strong on four straight sliders to end the frame.

Harber came through for the Tarpons again in the bottom of the third, lacing a 105.7 MPH RBI-double that rolled all the way to the center field wall. The Tarpons' first basemen finished the day with three RBIs.

The Tarpons added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. LF Dillon Lewis led off with a line drive double to left and scored on a sacrifice fly from 3B Juan Matheus. Lakeland gifted Tampa a pair of base runners with back-to-back errors to load the bases, and Urena worked a full count walk to put the Tarpons ahead, 6-1.

RHP Alex Bustamante entered the game to start the fifth inning in relief of Bauman and threw two scoreless frames while racking up four strikeouts.

The Flying Tigers used a five-run, two-out rally to storm all the way back to tie the game in the top of the seventh. RHP Cade Austin retired the first two batters before serving up three singles in a row to Cristian Santana, Ricardo Hurtado, and Carson Rucker. Rucker's single plated Santana, and Franyerber Montilla walked to load the bases. Fana made it hurt and tied the game by launching a grand slam over the fence in right-center field.

Fans at "The Tank" were treated to free baseball as the game headed into extra innings tied at six. With Fana on second base as the ghost runner, Samuel Gil put a charge into RHP Brian Veach's 1-1 offering and ripped a double to left field. Fana broke for the plate as Manager Rene Rivera waved him home, but a 7-6-2 relay cut down Fana at the plate.

Wilson's heroics came shortly thereafter, plating the winning run in the bottom of the tenth to send the home crowd happy.

The Tarpons will host the Flying Tigers for the final game of their three-game set tomorrow at 12:00 PM at "The Tank". Tampa will look to complete the Opening Weekend sweep with RHP Greysen Carter projected to make his first start.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.