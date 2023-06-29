Mieses' Magic Night Leads Barons to Victory

The Birmingham Barons kicked off the second half of the 2023 season with a massive 18-4 win against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Wednesday night.

The Barons, who finished the first half of the season with a 25-44 record, looked like a completely different team on Wednesday compared to their first-half counterpart. Birmingham's bats erupted for 19 hits in the dominant victory, including a hit in every inning.

Luis Mieses led the way, going 6-6 from the plate with three home runs, a double, and two singles. The outfielder accounted for six RBI in the historic performance.

Six Barons recorded multiple hits, including Taylor Snyder, who launched a 429ft, 114mph exit velocity three-run home run. Other Barons to record multiple hits in Wednesday's game include Terrell Tatum (2), Bryan Ramos (2), Yoelqui Cespedes (2), and Adam Hackenberg (3).

LHP Tommy Sommer started for Birmingham. The southpaw allowed one hit as he retired three of the first four batters. In the bottom of the 1st, Terrell Tatum recorded his first hit at the Double-A level. Tatum immediately followed his first hit with his first steal in Double-A.

Sommer struck out two in the 2nd inning. Luis Mieses broke the scoreless tie with a two-run blast in the bottom of the second.

Aided by a 2-0 lead, Sommer spearheaded a three up, three down 3rd inning with his third strikeout of the game. Soon after, Ramos hit a single in the bottom of the 3rd. The single extended Ramos' hit streak to four games and he has now hit in 10 of his last 11 appearances.

The Barons made lightwork in the top of the 4th, handling their second straight three up, three down inning. The offense rewarded the clean defense with an eight-run 4th inning.

Taylor Snyder began the scoring with a three-run blast. The Trash Pandas soon reached two outs, but three straight two-out doubles foiled Rocket City's plans to end the inning. Xavier Fernandez's double cleared the bases, raising the lead to 8-0. Yoelqui Cespedes then drove in Fernandez on a double of his own. Mieses added to his stellar night with the final double of the inning, bringing the lead to 10-0.

Tommy Sommer remained on the mound to begin the 5th inning. He recorded his fourth strikeout and allowed three runs before being relieved by LHP Andrew Perez. Perez went on to strike out one before ending the inning.

Tatum earned his second hit of the game in the bottom of the 5th. Ramos upped the scoring with a two RBI single. Cespedes added to his RBI total with a single soon after, bringing the score to 13-3 heading into the 6th inning.

Perez led the way to another three up, three down inning with one strikeout. In the bottom of the 6th, Mieses moved to 4-4 from the plate with his second home run of the day - This time a solo blast. Alsander Womack added to the runs by driving in Hackenberg to increase the lead to 15-3.

After allowing no hits, walks, or runs, Perez was relieved at the top of the 7th by RHP Luke Shilling. Shilling allowed a home run and recorded a strikeout in his one inning, bringing the score to 15-4. At the bottom of the 7th, Luis Mieses became the first Baron since 2021 to record three home runs in one game. Mieses' solo blast extended the lead to 16-4, and a Moises Castillo RBI stretched the lead to 17-4 before the inning ended.

RHP Nick Gallagher entered the game to begin the 8th inning. Gallagher faced four batters before the inning ended. At the bottom of the 8th, Luis Mieses knocked an RBI single to move to 6-6 on the night. Mieses is the first Baron to reach six hits in one game since 2010.

RHP Nick Ernst started the 9th inning, ending the game going three up, three down with one strikeout. The Barons won 18-4.

Birmingham hopes to continue Wednesday's dominance into the rest of the series and, hopefully, the rest of the second half.

