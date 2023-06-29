Lugbauer Hits 100th Career Homer, M-Braves Rally But Fall to Shuckers 7-6

BILOXI, MS - Drew Lugbauer blasted his 100th career home run, but the Mississippi Braves (33-37) wasted a four-run comeback in a 7-6 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (36-35) on Wednesday night at MGM Park.

The M-Braves scored six unanswered runs to take the lead after falling behind by four, but Biloxi answered with three runs in the seventh and held off the M-Braves in the final two innings. The Shuckers now lead the series two-games-to-none.

After taking a 1-0 lead, Biloxi scored three runs in the third to make it 4-0.

The M-Braves started to come back in the fourth inning. Luke Waddell's fifth homer of the season, a solo shot to left field, put the M-Braves on the board. Cade Bunnell added another in the inning on an RBI base hit to make it 4-2.

In the fifth, Waddell scored Justin Dean on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-3.

Waddell is tearing through June with 30 hits and an over .400 OBP. Bunnell knocked in a run for the second straight game and is up to 37 RBI this season.

Lugbauer smacked his 100th career homer to left center to tie the game at 4-4 in the seventh. The M-Braves scored two more runs after two walks, two hit batters and two pitches that got away. Despite Lugbauer's homer being the only hit of the inning, the M-Braves put up three runs and led 6-4.

Lugbauer returned from the injured list on Tuesday and played for the first time since June 13. Lugbauer hit his 13th homer of the season and still ranks in the league's top five despite missing two weeks of games. The first baseman has 59 career M-Braves home runs.

Immediately after taking the lead, the Shuckers stormed back. Biloxi rallied for three runs on three hits in the bottom of the seventh to retake the lead at 7-6.

Dean walked and stole second base, his third steal of the game, in the eighth. The M-Braves struck out three times and got nothing out of the inning. In the ninth, the M-Braves went down in order.

Dean went 0-for-2 and drew three walks, tallying his fifth career game with three stolen bases.

The third game of the series is on Friday at MGM Park. LHP Luis De Avila (4-4, 3.03) will pitch for Mississippi while RHP James Meeker (3-2, 2.41) will start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

