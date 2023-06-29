Birmingham Caps off Series Victory with 4-2 Win over Mississippi

The Birmingham Barons takes the series 4-2 series victory over the Mississippi Braves in 4-2 Game 6 win. In the victory, the Barons were, yet again, led by Bryan Ramos at the plate. The Chicago White Sox No. 3 prospect finished the night 1-3 with a run, two RBI, two stolen bases and a home run. From the mound, Birmingham's bullpen really put on a display as they used a total of five relief pitchers that combined for zero hits, zero runs and five strikeouts.

Despite the outcome of the game, the Braves were the first to jump on the scoreboard with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. The Braves scored their second and final run in the bottom of the third inning, however, instead of it being a 2-0 lead it only tied the ballgame.

The Barons had scored two of their own runs in the top of the third. The first run came off the bat of Moises Castillo on a single fly ball that scored Ben Norman. The second and final run of the inning came off a monster home run from Tyler Neslony, his seventh homer of the season.

With the two foes sitting knotted at 2-2 with the series on the line, Ramos displayed that the Barons wanted it more in the fifth inning. Ramos was down to his last strike in the at bat, however, that did not deter him from swinging for the fences. The 21-year-old connected on his two-run homer sending it over the centerfield wall and giving the Barons the lead. His game deciding homer in Game 6 was his third of the series and rounded out his seven RBIs as well.

The Barons now led by two runs, nevertheless there was a lot of baseball left to play. Birmingham's bullpen, which included RHP Yoelvin Silven, RHP Luke Shilling, RHP Nick Gallagher, RHP Nick Ernst and LHP Haylen Green.

Among the group the most efficient were Shilling and Green, who pitched 1.0 innings each. Schilling pitched his lone inning in the sixth inning in which he allowed one walk and struck out three. Green was tasked with the ninth inning and collected his second save of the season. Green finished the afternoon with one strikeout and zero hits.

Birmingham surged back from down 2-1 in the series to win three straight and take the series 4-2. With the first half of the season done, the Barons enter the second half with a lot of momentum to potentially turn this season around. Birmingham in the first game of the second half will take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas and LHP Tommy Sommer has been tasked for the start.

