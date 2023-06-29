Birmingham Duplicates Same Outcome in Game 5 against Mississippi

June 29, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons on Friday night defeated the Mississippi by a score of 2-1 in a close pitching duel. The Barons on Saturday night defeated the Braves by a Score of 2-1 in a close pitching duel. Birmingham collected its second win in a row and advantage of the series 3-2 with the victory in Game 5.

In the ballgame, the Barons pitching staff displayed another masterpiece from the bump starting with LHP Garrett Schoenle. Schoenle delivered a beauty from the mound in his 6.2 IP in which he allowed three hits, one earned run, one walk and struck out eight.

The Braves could not find a way to get after the left-hander until the seventh inning, however, the Barons got one past the Braves starter earlier in the game in the second inning. Birmingham got on the board in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly from Taylor Snyder, who scored Xavier Fernandez in the process.

With the run buffer it allowed Schoenle to do his thing from the hill. Once Schoenle was relieved from the mound the tone did not change from the pitching staff, they meant business.

Following Schoenle, RHP Jerry Burke kept the dominance flowing with his 0.2 innings of scoreless baseball. Burke finished with zero hits, one walk and one strikeout. After Burke, LHP Gil Luna was the next out of the pen for his 0.2 IP.

Before Luna came in, Ben Norman smashed a solo home run for his third of the season and the lead in the ballgame. Norman finished the ballgame 1-3 with a run, an RBI and a home run.

With the lead, Luna took control of the mound as he finished with one hit and a strikeout to set up the ninth for red hot LHP Ben Holmes. Holmes finished the ballgame off with one hit and two strikeouts as well as picking up his team leading fourth save.

Birmingham snagged the Game 5 victory for the 3-2 advantage for a chance at the series victory in Sunday's finale. The Barons will send RHP Cristian Mena to the mound for the crucial start in Game 6.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.