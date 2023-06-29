Back-To-Back Losses in Barons against Braves

June 29, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons started off the series on a positive note with a 5-2 victory over the Mississippi Braves. The Barons were terrific on both sides of the plate in Game 1, however, in Game 2 and 3 the Braves took control of the series. Birmingham dropped both of the next two games to Mississippi by scores of 7-2 and 6-1, respectively.

Wednesday, June 21st - Game 2

In Game 2, the Barons fell to the Braves 7-2 in a game that was a battle of the starting pitchers.

Barons starting LHP Tommy Sommer dealt a solid outing for his 4.1 IP. Sommer allowed four hits, two earned runs, six walks, a home run and three strikeouts. The southpaw held the opposition scoreless through the first four innings.

Sommer allowed his two earned runs in the fifth inning which opened the gates for the Braves scoring offense. After the two in the fifth, Mississippi scored two in the sixth and three in the seventh.

The Barons were staring at a 7-0 scoreboard and the batters were not aiding in the comeback. Mississippi's pitching staff held Birmingham scoreless through eight innings until they were able to get on the board in the ninth.

In the top of the ninth, Moises Castillo and Alsander Womack were the Barons to finally put them on the board. Castillo doubled to bring in Xavier Fernandez for the first run of the ballgame for the away side. Womack hit into a ground out that allowed for Ben Norman to score and round out the game for the Barons.

Birmingham wanted to bounce back in Game 3 so they didn't fall behind in the series. Despite two solid outings from LHP Brooks Gosswein and LHP Andrew Perez, The Barons couldn't hold off the Braves, and the bats were not aiding in the efforts either.

Thursday, June 22nd - Game 3

The Barons in Game 3 lost 6-1 to the Braves in a game that felt like a repeat of Game 2. Birmingham collected six hits in the contest, however, the was tallied by three batters. The Barons also had three pitchers with good outings but the other two decided the ballgame.

From the plate, the Barons collected one run in the ballgame from an RBI single off the bat of Adam Hackenberg in the seventh inning. Hackenberg finished the night 2-4 from the plate with the sole RBI of the game. The other Barons to collect hits in the ball game were Alsander Womack and Yoelqui Cespedes. Womack finished the ballgame 2-3 with a double and Cespedes finished 2-4 with a run.

From the mound, the Barons starting LHP Brooks Gosswein managed 3.0 innings in which he allowed two hits, three runs, two earned runs, eight walks and struck out one. LHP Andrew Perez was the first to come out of the pen for his 3.0 IP. Perez was the most efficient from the bump as he finished the night with one hit, zero runs, zero walks and three strikeouts. The other Baron pitcher to have success on the mound was LHP Ben Holmes in his 0.2 IP. Holmes finished the ballgame with two hits, zero runs and one strikeout.

Birmingham now sits 2-1 on the series and will look to turn things around as they toss RHP Matt Thompson on the bump for Game 4.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.