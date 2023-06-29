Trash Pandas Hosting Independence Day Spectacular

MADISON, Alabama - America's pastime will be on display on America's birthday in the Rocket City! The Rocket City Trash Pandas are back home on July 4 and tickets are going fast for one of most exciting Independence Day celebrations in the Tennessee Valley.

"We are looking forward to welcoming a packed house to Toyota Field for the biggest Independence Day celebration in North Alabama," Trash Pandas Executive Vice President Lindsey Knupp said. "The post-game 3D Fireworks show will be our biggest show for the 2023 season, and this is the perfect occasion to come to the ballpark for a fun night with family and friends."

July 4 is the next game in the SAIC Patriotic Series. The SAIC Patriotic Series began with a Memorial Day Celebration on May 28. After July 4, the SAIC Patriotic Series concludes with the Night for Vets on Tuesday, August 22.

Very few tickets are left for July 4, with even fewer box seats still on sale. Fans are encouraged to avoid third-party ticket websites and purchase tickets directly from the Trash Pandas at tptix.com. General admission tickets start at $8 and box seats are as low as $16.

Following the game, a one-of-a-kind 3D Fireworks Show will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by SAIC. As fans enter the Toyota Field gates, they will receive a pair of 3D glasses that will be needed to enjoy the full power of the Fireworks Spectacular. The Trustmark VIP Gate will open at 4:30 p.m. All gates at Toyota Field will open at 5 p.m. First pitch against the Chattanooga Lookouts is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Trash Pandas will be wearing special Independence Day caps for the game. A full line of patriotic themed merchandise, including caps similar to the ones Trash Pandas players will be wearing, will be available at The Junkyard Team Store, the new Trash Pandas Team Store on Hughes Road, and online at ShopTrashPandas.com.

Before the game, the Redstone Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol present the nation's colors. Nashville recording artist Jessie Lynn will sing the National Anthem. During the anthem, Team Red, White & Blue will present a large American flag in the outfield.

On the concourse during the game, the Trash Pandas will be hosting a community clubhouse sale featuring game worn and autographed memorabilia such as batting practice t-shirts, caps, baseball cards, bats, jerseys, and more. All proceeds will benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation.

The six-game series with the Lookouts will continue Wednesday, July 5 with a Zach Neto bobblehead giveaway, presented by Inline Electric. Wednesday is also an All You Can Eat Wednesday and a Dog Day. The series goes through Sunday, July 9.

