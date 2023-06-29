Barons Outlast Braves in Pitching Duel for Game 4 Victory

When you look up the words pitching duel in a baseball dictionary Game 4 of the Barons and Braves will pop up. Both of the starting pitchers were able to 7.0 and 6.0 innings pitched in RHP Matt Thompson and LHP Domingo Robles, respectively. The two hurlers were the stars of the game until a two-run home run from Bryan Ramos, ultimately, decided the game. The Barons outlasted the Braves as they emerged victorious in a 2-1 final for Friday's contest.

Thompson kicked off the game with six scoreless innings in which he collected six of his total eight strikeouts. The right-hander finished his stellar outing with five hits, one earned run, zero walks, a home run and tallied his second win of the season.

The home run allowed by Thompson came in the bottom of the seventh but was not the first run scored in the game. In the top of the seventh, Ramos delivered his towering two run shot to break the scoreless streak by either team and put the Barons on top. The No. 3 prospect for the Chicago White Sox finished the ballgame 1-3 from the plate with his home run and two RBIs.

Even with the run allowed by the Barons, the bullpen continued dominance on the mound. The first pitcher out of the bullpen for Birmingham was LHP Jonah Scolaro, who in his lone inning of work allowed one hit, one walk and struck out three.

Scolaro setup the ninth for LHP Haylen Green, who in his first save opportunity of the season for the Barons came through when they needed it the most. Green collected his first save of the season and finished the contest with zero hits and zero runs allowed.

Birmingham needed to even up the series in Game 4 if they wanted a chance at taking the series. The Barons succeeded in their efforts and will now head into the weekend with some momentum. In Saturday's affair, the Barons will toss LHP Garrett Schoenle on the bump to gain the game advantage over the Braves.

