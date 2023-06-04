Midland Takes Saturday Win

North Little Rock, AR - Blake Beers pitched five shutout innings and the Midland RockHounds hit three home runs in a 9-2 defeat of the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday night. The RockHounds scored the first six runs of the game and got Beers his first win in Double-A. A.J. Puckett took the loss in what was a bullpen game for the Travs pitching staff. Robbie Tenerowicz had three hits including a solo homer in the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Lazaro Armenteros put Midland up with a two out RBI single in the second.

* Greg Deichmann's two out triple ignited a three-run sixth inning for the RockHounds.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 3-4, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* C Matt Scheffler: 2-4

News and Notes

* Both Travs losses in the series are by 9-2 final scores.

* Arkansas' scheduled starter Bryan Woo was called up to start for Seattle today.

Up Next

The series concludes on Sunday with Ethan Lindow (0-1, 2.82) pitching for Arkansas against Jack Cushing (1-2, 5.57). It is Operation Military Appreciation, a Family Sunday and Kids Run the Bases after the game. First pitch is at 1:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

