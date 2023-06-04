Reyes Drives in Three as Missions' Comeback Falls Short in Frisco

June 4, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders Sunday night. Despite jumping out to a 6-2 lead, the Missions could not hold that lead on Sunday. The RoughRiders plated five runs in the fourth inning and added an eighth run the following inning. San Antonio's comeback effort fell short, and they drop the series finale in Frisco by a final score of 8-7.

Sunday night's pitching matchup was a rematch of game one with Ryan Garcia facing off against Nolan Watson. Both offenses wasted no time putting runs on the board. With two outs in the top of the first inning, Michael De La Cruz reached base on an infield single. Daniel Johnson drove him in with a base hit to right-center field. On the play, Johnson advanced to second base on a fielding error. Juan Fernandez drove in Johnson with a single to left-center field.

Frisco evened the score in the bottom half of the first inning. J.P. Martinez and Luisangel Acuna started off the frame with base hits. Aaron Zavala made it three straight hits and drove in Martinez. Thomas Saggese drove in Acuna with a sacrifice fly.

The San Antonio offense added three more runs in the top of the second inning. With one out, Chandler Seagle and Ray-Patrick Didder hit back-to-back singles. Tirso Ornelas grounded out and both runners advanced into scoring position. Ripken Reyes drove in Seagle and Didder with a base hit to right field. After stealing second base, Reyes came in to score on a single from De La Cruz. The Missions took a 5-2 lead.

The Missions used the long ball to increase their lead in the top of the third inning. With two outs in the inning, Garcia allowed a solo home run to Cole Cummings. His second long ball with the Missions made it a 6-2 ballgame.

The RoughRiders captured the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after scoring five runs on four hits. Dustin Harris drew a walk to start the inning. After retiring the next batter, Watson allowed a double to Liam Hicks and a walk to Trevor Hauver. With the bases loaded, Chris Seise doubled and drove in three runs. After recording the second out of the inning, Watson allowed an RBI single to Acuna. Acuna stole second base and then came in to score on a single from Zavala. Seth Mayberry took over on the mound and loaded the bases with a walk and hit batter. The right-hander left the bases loaded after striking out Nick Tanielu. Frisco took a 7-6 lead.

Frisco added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Mayberry began the inning by issuing back-to-back walks to Hicks and Hauver. Seise singled and Hicks came in to score. Jacon Blanchard took over on the mound and retired the first two batters he faced. The southpaw loaded the bases after walking Zavala. Saggese popped out to end the inning. The Missions trailed 8-6.

The Missions began their comeback effort in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Aidan Anderson, Ornelas reached base on a one-out single. On the play, a fielding error by Hauver allowed Ornelas to advance to third base. Reyes drove in Ornelas with a single to center field. San Antonio trailed 8-7.

Henry Henry tossed a scoreless seventh inning and Alek Jacob took care of business for the Missions in the bottom of the eighth inning. Antoine Kelly took the mound for Frisco in the ninth for the save attempt. The southpaw retired all three batters to secure the win for the RoughRiders.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 8-7

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 27-24 on the season

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect: DNP

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): ND, 1.0 IP, K

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 1-5, R, K

* Nolan Watson (Missions starter): L, 3.2 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 3 BB

* Luisangel Acuna (#3 Rangers prospect, #55 MLB): 2-5, RBI, 2 R, SB

* Ryan Garcia (RoughRiders starter): ND, 3.0 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 3 K, HR

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 6th against the Wichita Wind Surge. Left-hander Daniel Camarena (1-2, 6.87) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Carlos Luna (1-3, 5.30) is scheduled to pitch for the Wind Surge. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.