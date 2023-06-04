Redmond Lifts Cards to 6-5 Win in Amarillo Finale

Amarillo, TX - 1B Chandler Redmond delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 9th, propelling the Springfield Cardinals (23-28) to the 6-5 comeback win against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (23-28) on Sunday night at Hodgetown.

Decisions:

W - RHP Logan Sawyer (2-2)

L - RHP Conner Grammes (2-1)

Notables:

C Pedro Pages belted his third homer of the week with a solo shot in the 6th, finishing 2x4 with two total RBIs... 2B Nick Dunn and Pages started the scoring with RBI singles in the 1st, after a leadoff triple from CF Mike Antico started the game... After 1B AJ Vukovich belted a go-ahead grand slam in the 5th, the Cardinals tallied single runs in the next four frames to come back for the win... RHP Logan Sawyer struck out four in 2.0 scoreless innings for the win.

On Deck:

-Tuesday, June 6, 6:35pm - SPR TBA vs. NWA TBA

-Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just two dollars

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe Pregame Show at 6:20pm

