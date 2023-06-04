Frisco Comes Back to Edge San Antonio by One

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders wiped out a four-run deficit and finished the San Antonio Missions series with an 8-7 Sunday win at Riders Field.

Frisco (22-28) put six innings together without an earned run from the bullpen. San Antonio (27-24) and Frisco are now tied in the season series at six wins apiece.

Chris Seise led the way with four RBIs, matched with two hits by Aaron Zavala.

After the Missions scored two runs in the first inning, Frisco canceled out the deficit immediately. J.P. Martinez led off with the first of three straight singles, followed by Luisangel Acuña and Zavala. Zavala's base hit scored a run, and Thomas Saggese added an RBI with a sac fly to tie the game.

San Antonio came back with four runs over the next two innings, but Frisco didn't trail for long. A three-run double from Seise pulled the RoughRiders within one run, and Seise scored on Acuña's single. Acuña then stole second and came home on Zavala's single to give the RoughRiders their first lead.

Seise wasn't done collecting RBIs, singling the next inning to score Liam Hicks.

The Frisco bullpen picked up for Ryan Garcia, who started for Frisco and was charged with six earned runs in three innings. John Matthews (2-1) followed with two scoreless innings to pick up the win, Kyle Funkhouser added a zero in the sixth inning, and Aidan Anderson allowed just an unearned run in the seventh. Eudrys Manon kept the one-run lead intact in the eighth inning to set up Antoine Kelly in the 9th. Kelly set down the Missions in order to collect the save.

Nolan Watson (3-3) entered the game with the Texas League's best ERA at 1.59 but was hit around for seven earned runs in 3.2 innings and was saddled with the loss.

The RoughRiders are on the road the next two weeks, spending six days in Corpus Christi and six in Northwest Arkansas. The next home game is Tuesday, June 20 when the Springfield Cardinals come to town. That series concludes the first half of the 2023 season. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

