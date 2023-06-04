Tirso's Big Night Propels Missions to 6-4 Victory

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders Saturday night. Two three-run innings for the Missions offense helped to secure their fourth win of the series. Batting leadoff, Tirso Ornelas lead the way with three hits and two runs driven in. San Antonio secured a 6-4 victory and maintains a 1.0 game lead over the Midland RockHounds.

Efrain Contreras was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander surrendered the lead in the first inning despite not allowing a base hit. J.P. Martinez began the inning with a base hit before Luisangel Acuna grounded into a force out. Acuna then stole second base. After stealing third base, a throwing error from Missions catcher Yorman Rodriguez allowed Acuna to score the first run of the game.

Tekoah Roby was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. After a scoreless first inning, the right-hander allowed the Missions to take the lead in the second inning. Pedro Castellanos started off the inning with a double. Michael De La Cruz singled and Castellanos advanced to third base. Cole Cummings tied the game with a base hit to right field. De La Cruz came in to score as Ray-Patrick Didder reached base on a fielding error. Roby was replaced by Theo McDowell. McDowell struck out two batters before issuing a walk to Juan Fernandez. Rodriguez drove in the third run of the inning with an infield single. San Antonio took a 3-1 lead.

Frisco evened the score in the bottom half of the second inning. With one out in the frame, Kellen Strahm singled and Scott Kapers hit a double. Jax Biggers drove in Strahm with a sacrifice fly. Chris Seise drove in Kapers with a double to left-center field.

The RoughRiders regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Dustin Harris began the frame with a double. Strahm struck out swinging and Harris advanced to third on the play. A wild pitch from Contreras allowed Harris to score. Frisco took a 4-3 lead.

San Antonio regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning. Facing Danny Duffy, the left hander retired the first two batters of the inning. Cummings and Didder drew back-to-back walks to extend the inning. Jorge Ona drew a walk and loaded the bases. Justin Slaten took over on the mound and inherited a bases loaded, two-out jam. Ornelas singled and drove in two runs. A wild pitch from Slaten scored the third run of the inning. The Missions took a 6-4 lead.

Contreras recorded the win after lasting five innings and striking out seven batters. Aaron Leasher tossed 1.1 scoreless innings while allowing three hits. Jose Espada contributed with 1.2 scoreless frames. Lastly, Nick Hernandez secured his fifth save with a perfect ninth inning.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 6-4

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 27-23 on the season

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect: DNP

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K

* Efrain Contreras (Missions starter): W, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), BB, 7 K

* Luisangel Acuna (#3 Rangers prospect, #55 MLB): 0-4, R, 2 SB, K

* Tekoah Roby (RoughRiders starter): ND, 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R (ER), BB

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday, June 4th. Right-hander Nolan Watson (3-2, 1.59) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Ryan Garcia (1-4, 6.82) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Riders Field.

