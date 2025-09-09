Midge Purce Reacts After Gotham FC's Win vs. Angel City FC
Published on September 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Midge Purce discusses with ESPN returning from injury, defeating their West Coast rivals, and that Rose Lavelle goal.
