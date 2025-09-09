Midge Purce Reacts After Gotham FC's Win vs. Angel City FC

Published on September 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Midge Purce discusses with ESPN returning from injury, defeating their West Coast rivals, and that Rose Lavelle goal.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







