Midfielder Junior Moreira Signs with Hartford Athletic for 2025 Campaign

February 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Junior Moreira joins Hartford Athletic as the newest signee for the 2025 season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

"I am extremely excited to compete in Hartford," said Moreira. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to play this game that I love and to bring my skills to a team that is committed to success. Coach Burke is great at helping players compete, grow, and develop and I'm excited to play for him and defend Fortress Hartford this season."

The 5'5 midfielder hails from Guinea-Bissau in West Africa. At 21 years old, Moreira brings passion and grit to a midfield unit that sees a number of returners from Hartford's 2024 squad. Known for his ball control and precise passing, Moreira is a well-rounded player who can transition seamlessly between offense and defense. He began his professional career in September of 2021 when he signed with Cancún F.C., a team that competes in Mexico's second-tier Liga de Expansión MX.

Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke shared his excitement for the energy and tactical awareness of Junior. "He is a phenomenal team player who has a knack for reading the game. He can play effectively on both sides of the ball, allowing him to contribute heavily in moments of transition and we are excited to see him contribute to our continued competitive growth as a club."

Moreira amassed more than seven thousand minutes across his four year stint with Cancún F.C., including 88 starts and 97 total appearances. He was a part of the record-setting 2023-24 squad that brought home the Campeón de Campeones Final for the first and only time in club history. After besting Atlante to win the Apertura 2023 tournament and falling to them in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2024 tournament (first and second half tournaments), Moreira and Cancún F.C. took home the rubber match and the title in the two-leg championship.

