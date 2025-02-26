El Paso Locomotive FC Acquire Defender Bryan Romero on Loan from FC Juárez for 2025

February 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced that it has acquired defender Bryan Romero on loan for 2025 from Liga MX sister club FC Juárez. The signing is pending league and federation approval, and the terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"I'm very excited to arrive in El Paso and be a part of this organization," Romero said. "To the fans, I look forward to seeing all of you soon at Southwest University Park and show you all that we're ready to turn things around in 2025."

The 22-year-old Mexican American dual national arrives to Locomotive after being a key component in the Juárez U-23 side's rise in the U-23 Liga MX. Romero combined for 3,036 minutes in 36 matches and bagged a goal between the 2023-25 seasons, highlighted by qualifications to the 2024 U-23 Liga MX Clausura and Apertura Playoffs.

A youth product of Celaya F.C., Romero made the move to Club León where he developed within various academy squads between 2019-23, capping off his time with the Liga MX side as a rostered member of the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup winning side.

"Bryan's signing highlights the value of our partnership with FC Juárez," Locomotive Technical Director Ray Saari said. "Bryan is a player who we've had many conversations about since his arrival to Bravos from León. He's a talented young defender with a great mentality and we're excited for what he can add to our group in 2025."

El Paso's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position.

Goalkeeper (2): Jahmali Waite, Sebastian Mora-Mora

Defender (10): Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Bryan Romero, Ricky Ruiz, Gabi Torres

Midfielder (5): Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Frank Daroma, Emiliano Rodriguez, Kofi Twumasi

Forward (7): Beto Avila, Andy Cabrera, Daniel Carter, Frank Lopez, Amando Moreno, Omar Mora, Tumi Moshobane

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.