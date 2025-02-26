Miami FC Announces the Signing of Forward Tobías Zárate
February 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of forward Tobias Zárate.
Zárate signs with Miami FC following his 2023/24 campaign Greek Super League 2 team AE Larisa. Prior to signing with the European team, Zárate played for a few seasons in Argentina's second division. The forward played with Arsenal FC and Club Deportivo Morón.
In 2021, Zárate had 32 appearances for Club Deportivo Morón, where he scored nine goals and four assists. Zárate also played for Chilean team Coquimbo Unido in Liga de Primera the following season in 2022.
"I'm very excited and eager to start," said Zárate. I am looking forward to achieving all the group and individual goals! I am excited about the team's project."
Zárate is also the son of Ronaldo Zárate and nephew of Mauro Zárate, former Argentine national players.
2025 Season Memberships and Single Match tickets are on sale now! Visit www.MiamiFC.com or call 844-MIAMIFC for more information. Vamos MIAMI!
