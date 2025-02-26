Oakland Roots and Soul SC Renew Partnership with Senda

February 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul SC are excited to announce that Senda will return as a partner for the 2025 season. Headquartered in Berkeley, Senda specializes in all things Soccer. Senda's Fair Trade and B Corp Certifications show that the company aims to create a sustainable business that has a positive impact on the community. One percent of every Senda purchase is donated to organizations that focus on giving back through the power of sport. The purpose-driven mission that the Oakland Roots and Soul are built on is equally important to Senda, which makes this partnership one of tremendous community impact.

"We proudly wear Senda grip socks as they're not just about high performance, speed and style, but are also dedicated to ethically made products and using business as a force for good," said Andrea Lepore, VP of Brand Partnership at Oakland Roots and Soul.

Fans will see Oakland Roots and Soul players proudly wearing Senda socks at every game all season. In addition to the players, Senda will also provide socks for the Oakland Roots and Soul Annual Youth Camp. Senda is a visible reflection of the Oakland Roots and Soul on the field excellence, creating an unforgettable partnership.

"Senda is proud to continue our partnership with Oakland Roots and Soul SC for the 2025 season. At Senda, we believe in using the power of sport to drive positive change, and Oakland Roots and Soul exemplify that mission on and off the field," said Andrea Rubín, Brand & Marketing Manager at Senda. "This collaboration is about more than just gear-it's about making an impact in the community. We're excited to keep building together and to support a club that stands for purpose and excellence."

