FC Tulsa Announces Time Change for Preseason Finale
February 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa's preseason finale against Union Omaha has been rescheduled to tomorrow, February 27, at 11 a.m. CT due to travel logistics. The match will take place at Titan Sports and Performance Center (101 E 81st St S).
FC Tulsa aims to finish its preseason strong with a 4-1 record and an undefeated home slate, while defending USL League One champions Union Omaha will look to build momentum ahead of their March 12 season opener.
The 2025 season is quickly approaching, with FC Tulsa kicking off its campaign on March 8 at Phoenix Rising FC. It returns to ONEOK Field for its home opener on Saturday, March 15, at 7 p.m. CT against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
Season Tickets are now on sale at www.fctulsa.com/2025-season-ticket-memberships/, with Mini Packs, which net up to 44% off versus matchday pricing, available at www.fctulsa.com/mini-packs/.
2025 FC Tulsa Preseason Schedule
Date Opponent Location Result/Time (CT)
Jan. 31 Oklahoma Wesleyan University Tulsa, Okla. (Titan) W, 3-0
Feb. 12 FC Dallas Frisco, Texas L, 4-3
Feb. 22 University of Tulsa Tulsa, Okla. (Titan) W, 2-1
Feb. 22 Missouri State Tulsa, Okla. (Titan) W, 3-0
Feb. 27 Union Omaha Tulsa, Okla. (Titan) 11 a.m.
FC Tulsa Announces Time Change for Preseason Finale
