Hounds Strike Deals to Sign Villanova Duo

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC signed a pair of first-year pros to bolster their roster, adding midfielders Jason Bouregy and Jorge Garcia for the 2025 season.

The two players come to Pittsburgh after playing as teammates last season at Villanova University, and they are signed to one-year deals with team options for 2026, pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Bouregy, 23, wrapped up his college career with the Wildcats after previously playing at both American University and Rutgers University. The Paramus, N.J., native was a First Team All-Big East selection after posting four goals and eight assists in 2024.

Prior to Villanova, Bouregy was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection in helping Rutgers to the Big Ten Tournament title in 2022, and as a freshman, his team at American also won the Spring 2021 Patriot League title. He also suited up in the amateur ranks before and during college, playing for the New York Red Bulls U-23 in the National Premier Soccer League and FC Motown and Vermont Green of USL League Two.

"Jason is a quick, dynamic winger who works on both sides of the ball," Riverhounds head coach Bob Lilley said. "With his technical ability, he will cause problems for defenders in our league."

Garcia, 23, comes from Lawrenceville, Ga., and played 77 matches across five seasons for the Wildcats. As a senior last year, Garcia led Villanova with a career-best five goals, also adding a pair of assists.

After having his freshman season moved to Spring 2021, Garcia made his way into the starting lineup during his sophomore season that fall. He started the team's final nine matches on the way to appearances in the Big East semifinals and the NCAA Tournament Second Round.

Garcia's scoring touch also carried over into this preseason with the Hounds, as he has found the net twice in wins over Columbus Crew 2 and Pitt.

"Jorge has exceptional awareness and technical quality in attacking situations. He can pick out a pass, and he finishes at a high level," Lilley said. "We like him and Jason at our January combine, and they have grown quickly in our group."

The Hounds wrap up their preseason this Friday night with a 6 p.m. match at Lexington SC. Tickets are on sale now for Hounds 2025 home matches at riverhounds.com/tickets or by calling the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL.

