There's a Glitch in the System: New Mexico United Unveils 2025 Home "Glitch Kit"

February 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to unveil their home jersey ahead of the 2025 season. The "Glitch Kit" transports fans into a new dimension, not all too dissimilar from our own, where things are just a bit more different, funky, and weird. Proudly sporting the club's lifetime partnership with the incredible, immersive art collective, Meow Wolf, United will wear the black and yellow spackled jersey at home matches across 2025.

Fans will have their first opportunity to purchase the Glitch Kit at Saturday's Black & Yellow Bash, to be held at Electric Playhouse. Tickets to the Bash are still available in limited quantities, and are on-sale now at: https://book.peek.com/s/1a9fa202-b05e-4d20-a0cc-fec75259af0c/bd70D

