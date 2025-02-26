Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces Partnership Renewal with Ava Community Energy

February 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club renewed its partnership with founding partner, Ava Community Energy (Ava), formerly known as East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), ahead of the 2025 season. Ava, the club's official clean energy partner, has been a sponsor of Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul since each team's inception. Ava is a public agency based in Oakland providing clean energy throughout Alameda County and parts of the San Joaquin Valley.

"Ava Community Energy has been a part of our Oakland Roots and Soul family since the very start," said Oakland Roots and Soul SC Vice President, Brand Partnerships, Andrea Lepore. "From the back of our jerseys to bike valet at the Coliseum to clean power corner kicks, Ava brightens our Club and our community "

Ava Community Energy also returns to Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul as the official back-of-jersey partner. Ava's logo will be emblazoned on all primary and secondary official jerseys for both teams.

"We support the Oakland Roots and Soul because they are a mission-driven club that celebrates what this area is all about: community, health, the environment, and purpose," said Ava Chief Customer Officer Annie Henderson. "This collaborative sponsorship allows Ava to engage with the best sports fans anywhere, and share our message about the importance of decarbonization."

