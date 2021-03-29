Michael Lackey Returns to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Michael Lackey has been returned to the club after his release from a Professional Try-Out agreement with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

Lackey, 23, has appeared in 13 games with the Solar Bears in his rookie season, going 5-4-2 with a 3.07 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and one shutout. He did not appear in any games with Hartford after signing his PTO on March 15.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host Burrito Day Bash, presented by Qdoba against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Thursday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

