Rabbits Weekly

March 29, 2021







HEAD TO THE WELL ON SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Featuring the "First Intermission Bunny Toss," fans are encouraged to bring as many stuffed rabbits (or other stuffed animals) as they please and toss them on the ice when prompted during First Intermission. All stuffed animals will be donated to one of several local charitable organizations in the Greater Greenville area.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Last weekend, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits took two out of three over the Jacksonville Icemen. After a 2-for-2 performance on the power play Saturday, Greenville's man-advantage converted on their first three chances Sunday. Garrett Thompson scored this power play insurance marker, which later stood as the game-winner, in Sunday's 4-3 Rabbits win over the Icemen.

IN-STATE RIVALRY RENEWS ON WEDNESDAY AFTER STRONG WEEKEND AGAINST JACKSONVILLE

This week, the Swamp Rabbits (18-12-8-2), 3rd in the Eastern Conference, will battle the South Carolina Stingrays (17-13-6-2), 5th in the Eastern Conference. Both teams will play four games in five nights beginning on Wednesday, March 31 at the North Charleston Coliseum. The series will shift to Greenville on Friday and Saturday before concluding in the Low Country on Sunday afternoon. In eight games against their in-state rivals this season, the Bits control the season-series with a 5-1-0-2 record. Samuel Jardine, Greg Meireles and Liam Pecararo lead the way in scoring versus the Rays, all with six points (one goal, five assists) since December 11.

