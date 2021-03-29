Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Mark Auk

Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Mark Auk

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears return home this week for a three-game set against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, starting on Thursday, April 1 with our Burrito Day Bash presented by Qdoba, and concluding on Saturday, April 2 with Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by XYMOPrint.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, April 1 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. - Burrito Day Bash, presented by Qdoba

Friday, April 2 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. - Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by XYMOPrint

SEASON RECORD: 20-15-3-1 (.564)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 4-5-0-1

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 38 points

MOST GOALS: Jake Coughler - 14 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 26 assists

PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 36 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tristin Langan - +10

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, March 26 at South Carolina: 6-3 W

After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Solar Bears got on the board with a goal from Kyle Topping that kick-started the biggest comeback in team history, as Orlando reeled off six unanswered goals and the Solar Bears earned a 6-3 win over the Stingrays.

Saturday, March 27 at South Carolina: 6-3 L

Tyler Bird scored twice in the opening frame to give the Solar Bears a 2-1 lead, but the Stingrays seized control in the second period with a pair of goals and never looked back as South Carolina pulled away to split the weekend series.

Sunday, March 28 at South Carolina: 4-3 L

The Solar Bears surrendered two late first-period goals in the rubber match on Sunday, and although Orlando rallied with two goals in the third period, the Stingrays ultimately hung on to deal the Solar Bears their second loss of the weekend.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2020-21 season - here we will track their progress:

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning

Kasimir Kaskisuo - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 1 GP, 0-0-0, 1.000 Sv%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 18 GP, 7-7-2, .914 Sv%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 14 GP, 2g-4a

Spencer Martin* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 29 GP, 1g-2a

*Indicates currently on taxi squad

FUCALE EARNS NHL CONTRACT EXTENSION:

Former Solar Bears goaltender Zachary Fucale has earned a two-year contract extension with the Washington Capitals. Washington announced the news on Sunday - Fucale has gone 5-1-0 in six appearances with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League with a 1.49 goals-against average, a .942 save percentage and one shutout. Fucale appeared with the Solar Bears during the 2019-20 season while on an AHL contract with the Syracuse Crunch, and went 10-8-4 in 24 appearances with a 2.36 goals-against average, a .928 save percentage and four shutouts.

BITES:

Orlando enters the week with the No. 2-ranked penalty kill in the ECHL at 87.5%

Aaron Luchuk led the Solar Bears in scoring in March with 16 points in 13 games

Orlando is tied for third in home win percentage with .700 (10-4-1-0=21 points)

Anthony Repaci (1g-5a) and Tyler Bird (2g-3a) enter the week with four-game point streaks

The Solar Bears are 14-0-0-1 when leading after two periods

Chris LeBlanc needs four points to pass Eric Baier (111), Jacob Cepis (112) and Denver Manderson (113) for second place on the team's all-time scorers list

Orlando is 20-3-1-0 when scoring three or more goals

Alexander Kuqali, Tristin Langan, and Aaron Luchuk are the only players to have played in every single game for Orlando this season

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY:

Solar Bears defenseman Mark Auk joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, and the two discuss how the third-year pro has settled into his new home in Orlando, his college hockey experience playing in Michigan's Upper Peninsula for the Michigan Tech Huskies and his year abroad playing in Finland for Lukko Rauma.

