Everblades Remain in First Place with Pair of Wins

March 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Midweek Stumble: Florida fell behind 2-0 in the first period on Wednesday after Wheeling scored once on the power play and once immediately after a man-advantage. Luke Nogard responded for the Everblades with his fourth goal of the season to cut the Nailers' lead to 2-1, but Florida could never fully catch up after the first period. Wheeling went on to add on another goal in the second period and three more scores in the third. Joe Pendenza scored late in the third for the Blades, but the Nailers moved on to a 6-2 decision.

Bounce Back on Friday: Wheeling scored first again on Friday at Hertz Arena and held a 1-0 lead after one period. Florida's special teams took over in the second frame with a power-play goal from Michael Huntebrinker and a shorthanded tally from Logan Roe. The Nailers were able to capitalize on the man-advantage shortly after Roe's goal and tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play score in the middle of the second period.

The Everblades started to take over in the third period, starting with a power-play goal from John McCarron. Levko Koper gave Florida their first two-goal lead of the night when he tapped in a rebound late in the third. Koper later potted an empty netter as well to seal the Everblades' 5-2 victory.

Saturday Success: After a scoreless first period, both teams hung two goals on the scoreboard in the second stanza. Huntebrinker scored his league-leading 10th power-play goal of the season to give Florida a 1-0 lead. In between a pair of Nailers goals from Cody Sylvester, Blake Winiecki grabbed his 13th tally of the season.

Florida posted three goals in the third period for the second straight game on Saturday. Myles Powell gave Florida the lead almost four minutes into the third with his sixth goal of the season. Alex Kile lengthened the Blades' lead to 4-2 four minutes later. After Wheeling's Austin Fyten scored, Hugo Roy hit the empty net to polish off the victory for Florida. The 5-3 win for Florida included multi-point efforts from Kile, Roy, Winiecki, and Max Cook. Goaltender Jake Hildebrand recorded his second straight win with 37 saves.

After last week's pair of wins, the Florida Everblades (29-10-0-2) continue to hold first place in the Eastern Conference with a .732 points percentage. That mark also leads the entire ECHL.

Looking Ahead: Florida hits the road this week for three games against the Orlando Solar Bears. The teams will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday Apr. 1, Friday Apr. 2, and Saturday Apr. 3 at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.