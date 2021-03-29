Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 16

March 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDY FUEL WEEK 16 RESULTS: 1-1-1-0, 25-11-3-0 Overall

Friday, March 26 - Fuel 0 at Fort Wayne 5:

Playing the first of three games in three days, the Fuel visited the Komets for the first time this season. Fort Wayne would see goals from Brandon Hawkins, AJ Jenks and Zach Pochiro as well as a shutout from Dylan Ferguson en route to a 5-0 win over Indy.

Saturday, March 27 - Fuel 2 at Fort Wayne 3 OT:

In their second game of a three game series, the Fuel faced the Fort Wayne Komets again on Saturday night. The Fuel would see goals from Willie Raskob and Nic Pierog in the second and third periods but it wouldn't be enough when Marco Roy beat Tom Aubrun to give the Komets a 3-2 overtime win.

Sunday, March 28 - Fuel 3 at Fort Wayne 2:

The Fuel ended the three game series on a high note after goals from Willie Raskob, Brad Morrison and Michael Pelech lifted Indy to a 3-2 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Sunday evening.

INDY FUEL WEEK 17 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, March 31 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Friday, April 2 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, April 3 - Fuel vs Jacksonville (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

WONDERFUL WILLIE

Picking up two goals and an assist this weekend, Willie Raskob leads the Fuel defense in points. The fourth-year pro has appeared in all but one game for Indy this season registering eight goals and 16 assists. Through his last four games, Raskob has recorded four goals and four assists, putting him in third on the team in points.

HOME COOKING

After a seven-game road swing because of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, the Fuel will return home to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday night. Through 39 games this season, Indy has put together a home record of 13-5-2-0. After earning a 3-3-1-0 record during their seven-game road swing, the Fuel will be looking to get back to consistent winning with five straight home games.

OIL DROPS: Willie Raskob has tallied four goals and four assists in his last four games Raskob is currently second in the ECHL in goals by defensemen (8) Brad Morrison picked up his first ECHL points earning a goal and an assist on Sunday night With goals in three out of his last five games, Nic Pierog leads the Fuel in goals (19) Pierog is tied for second in the ECHL in goals Picking up the win on Sunday, Dan Bakala leads the league in wins (15) Mike Lee leads all rookies in power play points (11) Team notes: Indy picked up their first win over Fort Wayne since February 26th The Komets handed the Fuel their third overtime loss of the season on Saturday Indy is 10-3 when going to overtime this season The Fuel are 15-3-2-0 when scoring the first goal of the game Indy has the third-best power play percentage in the ECHL (19.4%) Earning 3 points this weekend, the Fuel sit in second place in the ECHL

TICKET INFORMATION:

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL.

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online radio stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Andrew Smith and Nick Olczyk bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through FloSports!

FOLLOW THE FUEL:

Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season! Join the Fuel by using the hashtag #NoBrakes on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.