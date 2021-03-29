ECHL Transactions - March 29
March 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 29, 2021:
Allen:
Add Chad Butcher, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Steve Owre, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)
Indy:
Delete Brad Morrison, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Dmitri Osipov, D recalled by Rockford
Delete Cliff Watson, D loaned to Rockford
Jacksonville:
Delete Tony Giordani, G released as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Michael Lackey, G returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Michael Lackey, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve [3/28]
Delete Zachary Malatesta, D placed on reserve [3/28]
Utah:
Delete Ty Lewis, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Travis Barron, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wichita:
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve
Delete Dakota McDonald, G released as EBUG
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 29, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - March 29 - ECHL
- Komets Take Two from Indy - Fort Wayne Komets
- Michael Lackey Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 16 - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 29 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Four Players Rejoin Rockford - Indy Fuel
- Everblades Remain in First Place with Pair of Wins - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.