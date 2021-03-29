ECHL Transactions - March 29

March 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 29, 2021:

Allen:

Add Chad Butcher, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Steve Owre, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)

Indy:

Delete Brad Morrison, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Dmitri Osipov, D recalled by Rockford

Delete Cliff Watson, D loaned to Rockford

Jacksonville:

Delete Tony Giordani, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Michael Lackey, G returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Michael Lackey, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve [3/28]

Delete Zachary Malatesta, D placed on reserve [3/28]

Utah:

Delete Ty Lewis, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Travis Barron, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wichita:

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve

Delete Dakota McDonald, G released as EBUG

