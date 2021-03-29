Four Players Rejoin Rockford

March 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Chicago Blackhawks, National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Monday that forward Brad Morrison has been reassigned from the Indy Fuel to the IceHogs. The IceHogs also announced that forward Chad Yetman, Dmitri Osipov and Cliff Watson have been recalled.

Morrison, 24, joined Indy on Friday and tallied one goal and one assist in three games. Through six games with the IceHogs, Morrison has recorded three goals and two assists for five points. In his IceHogs debut of Feb. 13 at Iowa, the Prince George, British Columbia, native scored two goals in the first period and began his season with a three-game point streak (three goals, one assist).

Yetman, 21, skated in three games for Indy this weekend earning one assist. Appearing in 10 games in an IceHogs uniform this season Yetman netted a goal and two assists. The Whitby, Ontario, product scored his first professional goal in his professional debut on Feb. 6 vs. Chicago and picked up both of his assists on Feb. 13 at Iowa, helping on both of Morrison's first-period goals.

Osipov, 24, joined the Fuel on Saturday after starting the season with the IceHogs. The native of Moscow, Russia played a pair of games this weekend before being recalled by Rockford on Monday. Skating in 11 games with Rockford this season, Osipov has tallied one assist and 16 penalty minutes.

Watson, 27, rejoined the Fuel after playing two games for the IceHogs. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman has appeared in 24 games for the Fuel this season earning 12 assists and 18 penalty minutes as well as serving as the franchise's seventh captain. The fourth-year pro has 39 AHL games under his belt earning two goals, five assists and 33 penalty minutes.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.