Stingrays Weekly Report - March 29

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays continued their recent success last week, winning two of three games against the Orlando Solar Bears in front of their home fans at the North Charleston Coliseum. SC has now won five of their past six games and have also scored the first goal of the contest in five of their last six. A 4-3 win on Sunday continued a promising trend for the Rays this season as the team has earned points in all 16 of their one-goal games with a record of 8-0-8.

This week South Carolina will get re-acquainted with their in-state rivals, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, for four games beginning Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. The two clubs have not played each other since a game on February 4 in the upstate that Greenville claimed 4-3 in overtime. Wednesday's contest will be the ninth meeting of the season between the Stingrays and Swamp Rabbits, with SC holding a 3-1-4 record in the previous eight contests this year.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 17-13-6-2

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

FRIDAY: ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 6, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The South Carolina Stingrays scored the first three goals to get out to an early lead but were unable to hold off a comeback by the Orlando Solar Bears Friday night, falling by a final score of 6-3 at the North Charleston Coliseum. South Carolina tallies all came in the first period from forwards Brett Supinski, Justin Florek and Cam Askew, while goaltender Hunter Shepard made 37 saves in a losing effort.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 6, ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The South Carolina Stingrays brought the heroics on Marvel Super Hero Night as 12 different skaters claimed points in a 6-3 win over the Orlando Solar Bears Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. South Carolina forwards Dylan Steman and Cam Askew each scored twice, while Dan DeSalvo had two assists and goaltender Alex Dubeau made 29 saves to boost SC in the win.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Cole Ully posted four points on a goal and three assists and Hunter Shepard turned aside 38 shots to give the South Carolina Stingrays a 4-3 win over the Orlando Solar Bears Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum. The victory gave SC the edge in their 3-game weekend series with Orlando, claiming decisions on back-to-back days.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, March 31 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Friday, April 2 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Saturday, April 3 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Sunday, April 4 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 13 - Cole Ully

Assists: 21 - Max Novak, Cole Ully

Points: 34 - Cole Ully

Plus/Minus: Plus-6 - Macoy Erkamps, Cole Ully

Penalty Minutes: 89 - Cole Fraser

Shots On Goal: 96 - Justin Florek

Wins: 9 - Alex Dubeau

Goals Against Average: 2.55 - Alex Dubeau

Save Percentage: 0.914 - Alex Dubeau

ULLY'S 4 POINTS POWERS RAYS

Forward Cole Ully had his second 4-point game of the 2020-21 season on Sunday, factoring in on all of the team's goals with a tally and three helpers in a 4-3 win over Orlando. Ully leads South Carolina with 34 points this season on 13 goals and 21 assists in 28 games. The Calgary, Alberta native is now ninth in the ECHL in overall scoring, ninth in assists and sixth in points per game (1.21).

DUBEAU DOES IT ALL

Second-year goaltender Alex Dubeau won his third straight game for SC on Saturday, backstopping the club to a 6-3 victory over Orlando with 29 saves. The 26-year-old is 9-1-3 in 13 appearances with SC this season and ranks sixth in the ECHL with a 2.55 goals-against average. Dubeau's .914 save percentage is also ninth-best in the league.

DESALVO KEEPS ROLLING

Forward Dan DeSalvo tied for the team lead in scoring last week with a goal and four assists, accounting for five points. The attacker has been on the scoresheet in five of his last six games overall and is now second on the team with 29 points this year in 32 games (9g, 20a). He also ranks fourth in the ECHL with 12 power play points (4g, 8a) this season.

HARD WORK PAYS OFF FOR STEMAN

Forward Dylan Steman continued his production for South Carolina on Saturday, scoring two goals and an assist before being named the first star of the game in the team's 6-3 win over the Solar Bears. The rugged attacker gave the Rays their first lead of the game in the second when he scored on his own rebound before driving to the net for an insurance goal in the third. Steman has totaled 10 goals and nine assists in 37 games this season for SC.

