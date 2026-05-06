Michael Boxall's Arsenal Fandom and New Zealand World Cup Hopes!
Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video
New Zealand's soccer expectations are high, and captain Michael Boxall helps set that standard. Learn more about the All Whites, plus, why Boxall supports Arsenal.
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