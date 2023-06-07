Mets, Tortugas Suspended in 4th Inning

PORT ST. LUCIE Fla. - Wednesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Daytona Tortugas was suspended due to unplayable field conditions.

The game was called off in the top of the fourth inning with the Mets leading 5-1. It will resume at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Daytona has runners on second and third with no outs.

The game will be played through nine innings. Upon completion there will be a 30-minute break followed by a seven-inning game to get the series back on track.

As rain began to fall on Wednesday, the Mets put together a monster bottom of the third inning against Daytona starter Mason Pelio. The Mets slugged three home runs, the most they have hit in a game this season, and scored five runs to take 5-1 lead.

Wilfredo Lara got the home run party started with a solo shot to leadoff the inning. Vincent Perozo blasted a two-run homer with two outs to put the Mets ahead 3-1. After Kevin Villavicencio worked a walk, Yeral Martinez slugged another two-run blast into the right field berm for a 5-1 lead. It was the fifth home run of the season for Martinez and his second in two games. Four of his homers have come against the Tortugas.

The homer for Lara was his team-leading sixth of the season.

Mets starter Candido Cuevas pitched 3.0 innings. He scattered six hits, walked four and struck out two. He has allowed one run to this point and is responsible for the two runners on base.

This is the third time this season the Mets will have to complete a suspended game and follow it with a seven-inning contest. They are 2-2 in those situations.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange those tickets for any other game this season except for July 3rd.

