Dissin and Boyd's Three Hits Help Threshers to Second-Straight Win

June 7, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







FORT MYERS, FL - Jordan Dissin and Emaarion Boyd combined to go 6-8 with three runs and five RBI as the Clearwater Threshers (38-14) cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (28-25) on Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium. The Threshers look to secure at least a series split on Thursday evening in Fort Myers.

Dissin got a two-out rally started in the second with a single to right off Fort Myers starter C.J. Culpepper. With Dissin off for second on a hit-and-run Jordan Viars singled to center, advancing Dissin to third on the play. In his first at-bat for the Threshers, William Bergolla drove in Dissin with an RBI single up the middle to give the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

Bryan Rincon started off the third with a one-out single. Culpepper sent a pickoff throw wide of the first base bag to allow Rincon to advance to second. He moved to third on a groundout before scoring on a wild pitch to extend the Threshers advantage to 2-0.

Justin Crawford bunted himself aboard off Fort Myers reliever Zach Veen to lead off the fifth. He stole second and scored on a triple by Boyd to make it 3-0 Threshers. Gabriel Rincones Jr. reached on a fielder's choice to second that scored Boyd to give the Threshers a 4-0 lead.

DIssin led off the sixth with his third hit of the game, advancing to second on a groundout and scoring on a two-out single by Crawford to make it 5-0. Boyd singled to right in the next at-bat, plating Crawford from second and extending the lead to 6-0.

Otto Kemp walked with one out in the seventh and Chad Castillo was hit by a pitch from Fort Myers reliever Juan Mendez. Dissin loaded the bases with a walk and all three runners advanced on a wild pitch, with Kemp scoring from third to bring the Threshers lead to 7-0.

Fort Myers got on the board with a two-run inside-the-park home run by Danny De Andrade that cut the Threshers lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the seventh. The Threshers escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to secure the 7-2 victory.

Jonathan Petit tossed 4.0 shutout innings, allowing five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in a no-decision. Danny Wilkinson (3-0) earned the win in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Andrew Walling allowed two runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in 2.0 innings of work. Wesley Moore tossed a scoreless ninth with two walks to finish out the game.

The Threshers' magic number is down to three after the victory over second-place Fort Myers...Petit has thrown 15.0 scoreless innings over his last three starts...Crawford extended his hit streak to six games... He has three multi-hit games over his last six starts...Bergolla became the second Thresher to drive in a run in his first at-bat of the season, joining catcher Ryan Leitch...Boyd tied a career-high with his second three-hit game...His last came in his debut with the Threshers last season...He also tied a career-high with his third multi-RBI game with two...Dissin set a career-high with three hits...He went a perfect 3-3 from the plate with a walk...The Threshers continue their six-game series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins, A) on Thursday, June 8th... First pitch is at 7:00 pm EST... You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

