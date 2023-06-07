Lakeland Flying Tigers Continue 12-Game Homestand against Tampa Tarpons

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers continue their season-high 12-game homestand at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday, June 6 as they begin a six-game set against the Tampa Tarpons.

First pitch of the series opener against the Tarpons on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m.

Last Series

The Flying Tigers won two of six games at home against the Jupiter Hammerheads in a series that included two doubleheaders due to rainouts.

Flying Tigers outfielder Dom Johnson dominated at the plate against the Hammerheads, going 8-for-19 (.421) in the series with two home runs, two doubles and 11 RBI.

Relief pitcher Cleiverth Perez stepped up in his two appearances in the series, throwing three innings without giving up a hit while earning five strikeouts in two appearances.

Bingo Tuesday, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Every Tuesday is Bingo Night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. All fans will receive a bingo card upon entry to the ballpark, with a chance to win Walk-On's gift cards and Flying Tigers prizes during every Lakeland at-bat. The first 10 fans who record a bingo will win a prize.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

This all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat buffet for one price on Wednesday, June 7. Enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

TigerTown Chili Throwdown & 8-6-3 Value Thursday

Fans are invited to the annual TigerTown Chili Throwdown on Thursday, June 8 as various Lakeland Fire Departments compete for the best chili in town. With the purchase of a special package, fans can enjoy chili samples from 5:30 - 7 p.m., followed by the Flying Tigers game at 6:30 p.m. A VIP Package includes a game ticket, spot on the judges panel, an all-inclusive Chili Bowl and VIP lanyard with access to a post-game autograph session.

Fans can also enjoy 8-6-3 Value Thursday with a hamburger-and-fries combo for $8, 16-ounce draft beers for $6 and 22-ounce fountain drinks for $3.

Faith and Family Night & Giveaway Friday

Fans are invited to celebrate their faith on Friday, June 9 at Faith and Family Night as local churches receive special group rates and recognition at the ballpark.

The first 300 paid fans in attendance will also receive a limited-edition Flying Tigers Cooling Towel giveaway.

Play Ball Weekend & Fireworks Saturday

The Flying Tigers are celebrating Play Ball Weekend on Saturday, June 10 by inviting the Lakeland City Baseball Buddy Ball League for an exclusive event.

After the Flying Tigers game, fans can enjoy a sunset celebration party at the ballpark followed by extravagant fireworks show.

Please Note: First pitch on Saturday is set for 5 p.m.

Sunday Brunch & Family Fun Day

Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, June 11 with an all-you-can-eat buffet which includes fresh Florida fruit, pastries, yogurt parfaits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast sticks, breakfast potatoes, an omelet station and much more. Brunch is served from Noon until 3 p.m.

Our young Flying Tigers fans can enjoy kids' zones with multiple activities during the game, including face painting, balloon artists and bounce houses. All kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $7 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Prorated season tickets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also still available for as low as $5 per game.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140.

The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

