Marauders Hit Three Two-Run Homers off Blue Jays Pitching, Win Opener 10-3

Bradenton, FL - The Dunedin dropped their series-opener with the Bradenton Marauders 10-3 as the Bradenton bats slugged three two-run home runs on Tuesday night.

The Bradenton lineup got going right away in the first, Enmanuel Terrero led off with a single to left, and Jack Brannigan mashed an inside fastball for a two-run home run, giving the Marauders an early 2-0 lead. Then in the second, Bradenton doubled their lead with two more in the inning, hitting up newest DJay RHP Davis Feldman for four runs, three earned in his three innings of work in his MiLB debut.

Dunedin would cut into the deficit in the third off Bradenton starter Owen Kellington. Rikelbin De Castro walked and Jaden Rudd doubled to begin the inning, and with one out, Tucker Toman singled to center to bring both runners in to cut the lead in half. But after Feldman exited the game, RHP Darwin Cruz struggled in relief.

In his first appearance for the Blue Jays, Cruz gave up two two-run homers before recording his first out and being replaced by RHP Felipe Bello. Bello got out of the inning with no further damage with Dunedin trailing 8-2.

In the fifth, Dunedin got one back on an RBI-single by Rudd, but in the bottom of the inning, Bradenton tacked another two on Bello to take a 10-3 lead. There was little offense the rest of the way, with both bullpens going scoreless the rest of the way.

The Marauders coasted to a 10-3 victory, taking the series opener and dropping the Blue Jays to 25-27 on the season. The two teams square off again on Wednesday night for game-two of the series with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The entire series will be available live on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network, with pregame coverage on Wednesday starting at 6:15 p.m.

