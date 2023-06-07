Blue Jays Win Low Scoring Affair

Bradenton, Fla.--- The Marauders (28-25) and the Blue Jays (26-27) met for game two of a six-game series at LECOM Park on Wednesday evening. Dunedin drove in a pair of runs off big flies in the first three innings and followed solid pitching to a narrow 3-1 win.

The top of the second inning saw Ryan McCarty drive a ball deep down the left field long that barely cleared the wall for a one-run home run, McCarty's second of the season, to give the Blue Jays an early 1-0 lead.

The Jays added another run in the third when Nick Dechamps cleared the LECOM Park boardwalk in deep right centerfield to double the visitor's lead to 2-0 after three innings played.

JP Massey got the start for Bradenton, fresh off his May Pitcher of the Month honors, threw six innings and earned a quality start but would be given a loss after surrendering three earned runs.

Dunedin tallied another in the top of the fifth on a Jaden Rudd RBI knock to put the Blue Jays three runs clear of the hometown Young Bucs.

The Marauders collected a run in the bottom of the sixth when Shalin Polanco ripped a double down the righfield line to score Bradenton's first and only run of the game. The Young Buccos finished the night with 7 men left on base while going 1-7 with runners in scoring position.

Bradenton rallied in the ninth down 3-1 and had men on the corners with one away before a double play ended the contest stranding the tying run on base.

The Marauders now sit almost ten games outside of first place with just over ten games remaining in the first half of the season. Bradenton will try to reclaim the series lead on Thursday night with the game being featured by Major League Baseball as the Minor League Game of the Month and will be free to watch online.

