Hammerheads Rally for Wednesday Night Win

June 7, 2023







After being down three runs, the Jupiter Hammerheads rallied to outlast the Palm Beach Cardinals by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Cardinals started strong scoring a run in the first three innings to take the 3-0 lead. The two teams would remain deadlocked until the Hammerheads rallied with four runs in the seventh inning. Javier Sanoja started things off with a lead-off single. The centerfielder would then come around to score after an RBI single from Ian Lewis. A few batters later, Sam Praytor would connect for a three-run homer to right field. The dinger put Jupiter up 4-3 and secure the win for the Hammerheads.

On the mound, Holt Jones started for the Hammerheads. The six-foot-eight righty pitched five innings allowing three runs (two earned) and collecting four strikeouts.

Jupiter's bullpen continued to impress with four shutout innings in Wednesday's win. Breidy Encarnacion pitched two innings in relief and allowed just one hit. The righty now has a 1.04 ERA on the season and has allowed just one run since May 2nd.

Yeremin Lara and Evan Taylor would pitch the final two innings for Jupiter. Both pitched hitless innings with two strikeouts apiece. For Taylor, it resulted in his team-leading ninth save of the season.

The series between the two Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium teams continues on Thursday. Join us for a Thirsty Thursday and a 6:30 PM first pitch.

