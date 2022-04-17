Mets Rally Past Threshers, 5-4

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets rallied again for a one-run win, 5-4, over the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday at Clover Park.

The Mets went 5-1 in the series and came from behind in four of their victories, including on Sunday.

The Mets trailed 4-2 after the Threshers scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning. Omar De Los Santos pummeled a long home run in the bottom of the fifth to get the Mets within a run. William Lugo slugged a game-tying solo homer in the sixth to make it 4-4.

De Los Santos beat out a double play ball in the seventh inning to start a rally. He was balked up to second base, took third base on an errant pickoff throw from Cam Wynne and scored on a chopping single from Alex Ramirez to give the Mets a 5-4 lead.

Carson Seymour pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning on eight pitches to earn the win.

Nathan Lavender threw a perfect eighth and ninth inning with four strikeouts to get his first save.

Mets starter Calvin Ziegler struck out seven Threshers in 3.1 innings. The only run he allowed came on a solo home run from Jadiel Sanchez.

Ramirez went 1 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

The Mets (7-2) are off on Monday. They travel to Jupiter on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Hammerheads. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is 6:30 p.m.

