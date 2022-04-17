Palm Beach Drops Series Finale to Daytona

After winning in walk-off fashion on four consecutive nights against the Daytona Tortugas this week, the Palm Beach Cardinals couldn't quite find the same magic on Easter Sunday and fell 4-3 to the Daytona Tortugas at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Trailing by two runs heading into the bottom of the ninth, Palm Beach got a run back on a Jeremy Rivas sacrifice fly with runners on the corners and no outs. But Osvaldo Tovalin popped into a double play an at-bat later to end the game.

Starting pitcher Zane Mills gave the Cardinals six innings, four strikeouts and no walks. Daytona right fielder Austin Hendrick however did record two solo home runs on Mills to give the Tortugas a 2-0 lead after six innings.

Palm Beach answered with a bases-clearing double from Tovalin in the seventh. However, Rivas was tagged out at the plate on the play to end the inning.

Daytona center fielder Jay Allen II then hit a two-run homer to left, giving the Tortugas a 4-2 lead in the eighth.

Tovalin, Brandon Hernandez and Sander Mora each paced the Cardinals with two hits apiece.

Series Highlights

In spite of Sunday's loss, the Cardinals exit the weekend with a series win and a 5-4 record. Every matchup in the six-game except Thursday's walk-off homer to spoil a Tortuga no-hit bid was decided by one run. Three of the contests needed extra innings to determine a winner.

The Cardinals walked off on Wednesday on a 10th inning sacrifice fly from Adanson Cruz.

After Tovalin's dramatic game-winning homer on Thursday, Palm Beach's tying and winning runs Friday came off wild pitches in the eighth and ninth innings. The Cardinals then secured the series with an Otamendi walk-off single to right field on Saturday night.

Palm Beach hits the road Tuesday for six games at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. They return home next week to face the Jupiter Hammerheads on April 26.

