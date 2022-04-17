Adams Deals, Rucker Homers in 4-3 Loss to Jupiter

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Travis Adams spun five scoreless innings Sunday, but the Jupiter Hammerheads took the finale of the series 4-3 at Hammond Stadium.

Adams struck out seven while allowing just two hits and one walk. The Twins' sixth-round pick threw 75 pitches (50 strikes) while averaging 93.5mph on his fastball.

The decisive inning turned out to be the top of the seventh. With Fort Myers (7-2) leading 1-0, Hammerheads (4-5) first basemen Zach Zubia walked with two outs. Jan Mercado followed with a single before Jorge Caballero walked to load the bases. With two outs, second basemen Khalil Watson stroked a double off the left-center field wall, clearing the bases to give Jupiter a 3-1 lead.

Mercado extended the lead to 4-1 with a home run onto the left field berm in the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Mikey Perez led off with a single. With two outs in the inning, third basemen Jake Rucker blasted a two-run bomb onto the berm in left field to make the score 4-3. Despite the loss, Fort Myers still won the series 4-2.

The Mighty Mussels will turn to Marco Raya (0-0, 4.15) for the series opener on Tuesday in Dunedin. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

