Allen II, Hendrick Power Tortugas to Victory, 4-3, over Cards

JUPITER, Fla. - After four-consecutive walk-off defeats, it was two of Daytona's youngest hitters that yanked them back to victory lane. RF Austin Hendrick homered twice and CF Jay Allen II delivered the go-ahead two-run blast in the eighth, as the Tortugas halted their skid with a 4-3 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

With the bases empty and two out in the top of the third, Hendrick (3-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI) strolled to the plate for the second time. The 20-year-old launched a 2-2 offering well beyond the right-field wall and towards the Cardinals' buildings for a solo home run. Hendrick's second long ball of the series and the season put Daytona (3-6) ahead, 1-0.

Three innings later, the Oakdale, Pa. native announced his presence with another loud thud. The left-handed swinger wafted an 0-1 pitch out to left field that kept carrying. LF Elijah Cabell eventually ran out of real estate as the shot sailed onto the asphalt beyond the fence for another solo blast. Hendrick's second home run of the day and third of the season doubled the Tortugas' lead to 2-0.

Following the trend of the series, Palm Beach (5-4) came storming back in the seventh. Cabell (1-3, R, BB, 2 SO) clocked a one-out single and advanced to second on a knock back through the middle by 2B Brandon Hernandez (2-5, R, SO). Following a walk to SS Jeremy Rivas (0-3, RBI, BB, SO) that loaded the bases, DH Osvaldo Tovalin (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SO) uncorked a laser down the left-field line. Cabell and Hernandez scored to tie the game, but Rivas was thrown out at the plate to end the inning thanks to tremendous relay throws from LF Yerlin Confidan and SS Gus Steiger.

The game did not stay even for long, though. Hendrick ignited a rally in the top of the eighth with a 100-plus mph worm burner through the hole between first and second for a single. On a 1-0 delivery to Allen II (2-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, SO), the 19-year-old punished the ball off the Marlins' office buildings in left for a go-ahead, two-run blast. Allen II's first home run of the season - a 417-foot bomb - quickly shuffled Daytona back ahead, 4-2.

In the home ninth it appeared as if the Redbirds had one more trick up their sleeve. 3B Sander Mora (2-3, R, 2B, BB) earned a walk to begin the frame and was subsequently awarded second base on a balk. Following another base-hit by Hernandez that put runners at the corners, Rivas carried a sacrifice fly to right - scoring Mora - to pull Palm Beach within a run, 4-3.

RHP Ryan Cardona (2.0 IP, H, R, ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) stood tall and made big pitches to keep Daytona in front. On a 2-2 pitch to Tovalin, the 21-year-old induced a soft line drive to 2B Reyny Reyes shifting back onto the right-field grass. Hernandez - thinking the ball would land safely - was caught too far off first base and Reyes made a clean throw to 1B Ruben Ibarra to double-off the runner and secure the Tortugas' victory.

Despite surrendering the lead in the seventh, RHP Hunter Parks (1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB) earned the first victory of his professional career in relief for Daytona. Palm Beach's RHP Roy Garcia (2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 SO) yielded the go-ahead shot to Allen II and suffered his second defeat of the season and series.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Sunday. In the first start of his professional career, Tortugas RHP Alex Johnson (4.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 3 SO) hurled a career-high four-shutout innings. RHP Zane Mills (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 SO) - making his second start of the series - lasted a career-long six frames en route to his first career quality start.

