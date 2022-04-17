Bullpen Hangs on as Marauders Claim Series

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Marauders bullpen escaped late threats on Saturday night to seal a 6-5 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers at LECOM Park.

With a 6-3 lead entering the eighth inning, the Marauders (6-2) sent right-hander Carlos Lomeli to the mound for his second inning of relief work. The Flying Tigers (2-6) opened the inning by stringing together four consecutive hits, including RBI-singles by Jose de la Cruz and Josh Crouch. But Xavier Concepcion entered and induced a double-play grounder and got rehabbing Tigers outfielder Derek Hill to ground out to short, preserving the lead.

Concepcion returned to pitch the ninth inning, and after retiring the first two batters, allowed a two-out walk and a single. But the right-hander recovered to get Manuel Sequera to fly out to right field, ending the game and leaving the tying and go-ahead runs stranded.

The score had remained close the entire game. Roberto Campos gave Lakeland a first-inning lead on an RBI-single, but Jacob Gonzalez immediately tied the score with a solo homer in the home half, part of his third three-hit game of the season.

In the bottom of the third, Alexander Mojica lined a go-ahead RBI-single, and Sergio Campana added a sacrifice fly for a 3-1 Marauders lead.

But the Flying Tigers came back within one run in the fourth on a Justice Bigbie RBI-single, then tied the score at 3-3 in the sixth when Sequera led off with a home run to left off Dante Mendoza (2-0).

Mendoza went on to earn the win in relief, as the ensuing three-run Bradenton rally in the bottom of the sixth gave the Marauders their pivotal runs. A Mike Jarvis single and a Wyatt Hendrie double placed two in scoring position to open the inning, and a fielder's choice grounder saw Lakeland second baseman Cristian Santana make an ill-advised throw home, as Jarvis slid around the catcher's tag for the go-ahead run. Randy Romero added a sacrifice fly to shallow center, and Gonzalez capped the Marauders' go-ahead rally with an RBI-single for a 6-3 lead.

Francisco Jimenez (0-2) took the loss for the Flying Tigers, surrendering each of the sixth-inning Marauders runs.

Rehabbing Pirates outfielder Anthony Alford went 1-for-3 with a double for the Marauders and made two putouts in left field in his five innings played.

The series concludes Sunday at LECOM Park with first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m. RHP Max Kranick will make a rehab start for the Marauders against a yet-to-be-determined starter for the Flying Tigers.

