Sixth Inning Dooms Threshers in 5-4 Loss to Mets

ST. LUCIE, FL - Despite holding a 2-0 lead at the end of five innings, the Clearwater Threshers fell 5-4 to the St. Lucie Mets in front of 3,516 at Clover Park on Saturday night.

Right-hander Andrew Painter, a first round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies, made his second start of 2022 and allowed only two walks in four innings and struck out seven.

The Threshers (1-7) used an RBI single by outfielder Odubel Herrera (MLB Rehab assignment) and an RBI groundout by shortstop Hao Yu Lee to grab a 2-0 advantage in the third.

With Clearwater leading 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Mets (6-2) loaded the bases and pushed across four runs on three bases loaded walks and a wild pitch to grab a 4-2 edge.

Trailing 5-2 in the eighth, the Threshers trimmed the deficit to one with RBI doubles from third baseman Kendall Simmons and DH Felix Reyes but couldn't scratch across anything in the final frame.

Clearwater and St. Lucie meet in this sixth and final contest of the series on Sunday afternoon at 12:10 p.m. RHP Gunner Mayer is scheduled to start for the Threshers, while RHP Calvin Ziegler will get the ball for the Mets.

