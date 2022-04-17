Marauders Slug Way Past Flying Tigers, 17-7

April 17, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton and Lakeland combined for seven home runs Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park, but a six-run rally gave the Marauders the upper hand in a 17-7 win.

Home runs by Anthony Alford, Luke Brown, Tsung-Che Cheng, and Alexander Mojica highlighted Bradenton's blowout victory. The Marauders (7-2) have now won seven of their last eight games and are tied with Fort Myers for first place in the West Division.

Entering the bottom of the fourth inning trailing, 4-3, the Marauders got back-to-back singles from Jakob Goldfarb and Luke Brown. Brenden Dixon followed with a walk to load the bases, and a wild pitch by Blake Holub (0-1) allowed Goldfarb to score the tying run. Cheng launched a 2-2 pitch to right field for a go-ahead three-run homer, and Alford, playing in his second game on major league rehab, followed with a solo home run to left. Three batters later, Mojica capped the rally with another solo homer to left, pushing the Marauders into a 9-4 lead.

Bradenton continued to add on in the following innings. Jacob Gonzalez hit an RBI-single in the sixth, the Marauders plated three more runs in the seventh on two hits, a hit batter, and a sacrifice fly, and Brown slugged a grand slam to right field in the eighth inning for his first career home run after Lakeland right-hander Ted Stuka walked the bases full, stretching the Marauders' lead to 17-4.

The Flying Tigers pushed back against right-hander Darvin Garcia in the ninth, getting an RBI-double from Justice Bigbie and a two-run homer by Alvaro Gonzalez. But Garcia recovered to retire the next three batters, sealing the win.

The game had remained close up until the fourth-inning Marauders rally. Lakeland plated two runs in the first inning off Joelvis del Rosario, but Bradenton battled back in the home half as sacrifice flies by Gonzalez and Jase Bowen tied the score at 2-2 following a fielding error by shortstop Izaac Pacheco. Lakeland retook the lead in the second on a Lazaro Benitez solo homer, but an RBI-infield single by Bowen in the third knotted the score at 3-3. The Flying Tigers jumped ahead once more, 4-3, on a Jose de la Cruz solo home run in the fourth, but the Marauders' decisive rally soon followed.

Cristian Charle (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Marauders, tossing two and two-thirds scoreless innings. Wilkin Ramos followed with two scoreless frames of his own.

The game featured the professional debut of right-hander Jackson Jobe, the Tigers' first-round draft pick of 2021. Jobe's outing ended after a 19-pitch first inning. Each of the six pitchers who appeared for Lakeland allowed at least one run, led by Holub and Stuka, who surrendered six runs each.

Eight of the nine men in the Marauders' starting lineup recorded a hit, with Brown and Cheng leading the team with three hits each.

The Marauders travel to Daytona Beach on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Daytona Tortugas, Single-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.