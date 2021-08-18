Mets Announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule

FLUSHING, N.Y. - The New York Mets today announced that the club will open its 2022 Spring Training Grapefruit League schedule on Saturday, February 26 against Miami in Jupiter, FL. and will open their home schedule the following day, Sunday, February 27 against Houston at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, FL.

The Mets will host division rivals Atlanta, Miami and Washington during the exhibition season and head west twice during Grapefruit League play, on Saturday, March 19 against Atlanta in North Port, FL and the following day against Pittsburgh in Bradenton, FL. The club will play two Saturday home games and two Sunday contests at Clover Park next year.

There will be 30 exhibition games in 2022, including 15 home games in Port St. Lucie. The Mets will play the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins seven times each, Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals six times each, the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates twice each.

The 2022 Spring Training schedule is subject to change and game times will be announced a later date.

