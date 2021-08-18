Chiu Homer Powers Jupiter Past Lakeland

On Wednesday night, the Jupiter Hammerheads bounce back and win game two over the Lakeland Flying Tigers 5-4.

Hunter Perdue, the Marlins 10th-round draft in the 2021 Draft, made his full-season debut on the mound. The righty pitched four innings and allowed only two hits in his outing. Lakeland did score a run in the first, but Perdue settled in and finished strong.

Evan Brabrand came into the game following Perdue and pitched three innings out of the bullpen. The North Carolina native allowed only one run on Wednesday. The Hammerheads turned to the Marlins 13th-round pick in the 2021 draft, Chandler Jozwiak, to close out the game. The lefty earned his second save of the season and struck out three batters.

Offensively, Jupiter was fueled by a big four-run inning in the seventh. To start things off, Javeon Cody drove in Bennett Hostetler. Then, Marcus Chiu hit his second home run of the season with a 408-foot blast. The dinger drove in three more runs and would be enough for the Hammerheads to seal game three of the series.

Marlins No. 17 overall prospect Jose Salas (according to MLB Pipeline) made his full-season debut with Jupiter. The 18-year-old batted leadoff and finished 1-4.

The Hammerheads and Flying Tigers will continue their six-game series on Thursday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

