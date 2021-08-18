Leo Leads the Way, as 'Tugas Snap Small Skid, 6-1

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Looking to snap a brief three-game slide, 1B Leo Seminati ignited the offense in the sixth. His two-run home run was the first of three long balls for Daytona, as the Tortugas tripped up the Palm Beach Cardinals, 6-1, in front of 889 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Scoreless through five, Daytona (45-47) broke up the string of zeroes with two out in the sixth. RF Austin Hendrick (1-4, R, 2 SO) ripped a base hit to right and, on the very next pitch, Seminati (2-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, SO) sent one out of sight. The 22-year-old's shot - his 10th of the season - sailed beyond the batting cages in straightaway left for a two-run blast to put Daytona ahead 2-0.

However, the Tortugas were not done. SS José Torres (1-4, R, HR, RBI, SO) - making his Daytona debut - flung his bat-head at a pitch down and away and golfed a delivery off the netting of the cages in left. The Cincinnati Reds' third-round selection's first 'Tuga homer - the second of his career - padded the advantage to 3-0.

Palm Beach (28-60) snatched one of those runs back in the top of the seventh on a two-out home run to center by CF Mike Antico (1-4, R, HR, RBI, BB, SO), but a two-run deficit was as close as the visitors would get the rest of the night.

LF Danny Lantigua (1-3, R, SO) kickstarted the home seventh with a single to center and promptly stole second before scoring on a single to left from DH Michael Trautwein (1-3, R, RBI, 2 SO). After a pair of strikeouts and a wild pitch, CF Allan Cerda (2-4, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, SO) added to the home run barrage.

The 21-year-old ripped a 1-0 offering to the left of dead center field for a two-run clout. Cerda's team-leading 13th home run of the season cushioned the Tortugas' lead to five, 6-1.

Daytona's bullpen took over from there. RHP Frainger Aranguren (4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 SO) collected 4.0 shutout frames in support of RHP James Proctor (2.0 IP, H, 3 BB, 3 SO) - making his second start since being reinstated from the injured list on August 8 - to earn his sixth win of the season.

RHP Anthony Zimmerman (2.0 IP, H, R, ER, 2 BB, 4 SO) permitted a solo home run to Antico in the seventh, but whiffed four, while RHP Jake Gozzo (1.0 IP, 2 BB) recorded the final three outs in the ninth to seal the 6-1 win.

Palm Beach's RHP Dionys Rodríguez (5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 8 SO) struck out a career-high eight but took a no-decision. LHP Levi Prater (1.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 SO) permitted all six runs and suffered his sixth loss of the campaign out of the bullpen.

